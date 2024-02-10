Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $58,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $98.76.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.