Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21,620,510.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

