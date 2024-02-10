Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

VMC stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $240.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

