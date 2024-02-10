Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,114,200 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,114,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.36% of Pembina Pipeline worth $60,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $33.57 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

