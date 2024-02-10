Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $260.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.08.

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average of $206.01. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

