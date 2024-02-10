Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,284 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,317. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

