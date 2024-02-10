Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 850,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average of $198.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

