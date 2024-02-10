Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 4,133 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,973,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,588,090. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

