Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 788 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,359 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 338.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,463,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,190,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,310,388. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

