Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

CVX stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. 9,194,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

