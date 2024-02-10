Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.