Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.
CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CARA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
CARA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cara Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.