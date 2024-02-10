Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $104.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

