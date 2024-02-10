Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Plans $0.58 Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.56.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.