Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Plans $0.58 Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.