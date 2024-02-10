Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 27.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $222,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 931,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

CARR stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.