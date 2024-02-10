Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 2737041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.88.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

