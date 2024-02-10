Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 2,074 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $138,118.75.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $4,004.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $87,147.20.
- On Friday, December 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $191,377.25.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04.
- On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
CSTL opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
