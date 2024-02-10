Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

