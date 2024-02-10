Catalent’s (CTLT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

