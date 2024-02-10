Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.72.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

CAT opened at $317.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.