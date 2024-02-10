Cemtrex (CETX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Cemtrex to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.