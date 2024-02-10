Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $86,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,061. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

