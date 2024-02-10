Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 116,482 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $126,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.32 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

