Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 98,719 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $129,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 263.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,970 shares of company stock valued at $253,807. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.