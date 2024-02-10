Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $141,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $451.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.