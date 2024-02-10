Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,439,595 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $130,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

WU stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

