Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,970 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $121,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

