Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 144,229 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $123,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.