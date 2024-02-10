Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 92,022 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,015,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,868,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,523,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 387,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $503.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

