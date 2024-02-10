Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

