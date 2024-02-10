Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.86.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

