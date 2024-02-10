Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.95.

CVX opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

