Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,326.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,080.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

