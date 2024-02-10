Choreo LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

