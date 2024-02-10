Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 3,647 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

