Choreo LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choreo LLC cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 375,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,730.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

