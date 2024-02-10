Choreo LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,626,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000.

JPLD stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61.

