Choreo LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

