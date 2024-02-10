Choreo LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $855.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $812.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

