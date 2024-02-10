Choreo LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

