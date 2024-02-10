Choreo LLC Sells 144 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $271.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

