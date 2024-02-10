Choreo LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 442,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
ISTB opened at $47.37 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
