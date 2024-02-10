ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.86.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

