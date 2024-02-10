Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 504,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 45.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

