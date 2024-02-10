CIBC Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.15

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.15 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

KGC stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

