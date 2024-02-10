CIBC Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

AEM stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.