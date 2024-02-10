CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

