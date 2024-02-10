CIBC Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$21.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DND. Cormark decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$13.93 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

