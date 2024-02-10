Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.31

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.31 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 712394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,288 shares of company stock worth $5,417,833. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

