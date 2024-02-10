Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $93.06 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
