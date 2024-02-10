Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRUS. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

